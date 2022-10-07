Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 65 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of AMT opened at $203.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.32 and a 200 day moving average of $252.13.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

