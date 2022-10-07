Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.