Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 828 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

