Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

