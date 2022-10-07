Northern Trust Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $7.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.45. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

