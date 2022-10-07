North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in North American Construction Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 830,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in North American Construction Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 209,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in North American Construction Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

