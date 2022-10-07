Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Lessened by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $209.59 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.