Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Up 4.2%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48. 224,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,254,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,630,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,891,000 after buying an additional 72,373 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.