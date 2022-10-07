NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $40.19. Approximately 184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NN Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Featured Stories

