Nicholas Company Inc. Takes $29.53 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 69,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,534,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $385.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.55.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

