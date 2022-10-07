Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Graco worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

GGG stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

