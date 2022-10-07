Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ExlService worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ExlService by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in ExlService by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ExlService by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $160.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.81.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.