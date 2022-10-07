Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 5,420 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 569,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $122.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

