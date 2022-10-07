Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.09% of STERIS worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $172.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.