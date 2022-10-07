Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 357.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 358,595 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of DexCom worth $34,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.16.

DexCom stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

