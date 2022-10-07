Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,407,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,666,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $220.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

