Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,905 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $41,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Chubb by 960.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

