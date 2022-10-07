Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.18 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.99.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

