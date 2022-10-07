NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. FMR LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after buying an additional 4,336,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after buying an additional 3,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after buying an additional 2,017,979 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,030 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12,221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,668 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

