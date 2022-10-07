NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 3,728 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $50.41. 106,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,490. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $62.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09.

