NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 3,885 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. 58,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,281. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95.

