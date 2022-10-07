NewSquare Capital LLC Makes New $8.24 Million Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 321,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,000. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF comprises 1.1% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FTXG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,148. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $29.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

