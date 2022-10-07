NewSquare Capital LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.04. 124,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,931. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

