NewSquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 4.5 %

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,592. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average is $124.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

