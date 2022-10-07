NewSquare Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PAG traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.90. 30,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $126.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.60.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.