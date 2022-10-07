NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 8,309 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,891 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $59.50. 136,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,071. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.53%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.