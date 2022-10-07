NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 761 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.84. 1,247,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,602,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

