Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.0983 on Top Exchanges

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $15.27 million and $4.01 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto token can currently be bought for about $0.0983 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,384,708 tokens. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @nwcpublic. Newscrypto’s official message board is newscrypto.io/blog.

Newscrypto Token Trading

