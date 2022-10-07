Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Newmont by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

