NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 39,768 shares.The stock last traded at $306.11 and had previously closed at $309.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.40 and a 200-day moving average of $311.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $723.64 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 12,580.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

