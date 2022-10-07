New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $1,788,300.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $2,028,300.00.

New Relic Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.60. 334,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,420. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in New Relic by 8.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,241,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 11.6% in the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after buying an additional 261,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,504,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.