NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Shares Down 0.5%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.83. 14,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,722,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 77.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

