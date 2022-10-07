NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 219,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 189,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $1.50. On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRBO Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.