NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 219,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 189,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $1.50. On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.
