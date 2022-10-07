NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBOGet Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 219,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 189,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $1.50. On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBOGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

