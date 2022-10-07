Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.52

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 153220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Netlist Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $596.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Netlist had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.