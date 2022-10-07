Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Position Reduced by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $106.81 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $141.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

