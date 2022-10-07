NEST Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.01 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $50.53 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol launched on December 19th, 2018. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,832,813,324 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nest_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official message board is nest-protocol-82041.medium.com.

NEST Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol (NEST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. NEST Protocol has a current supply of 9,978,035,000 with 2,911,743,948 in circulation. The last known price of NEST Protocol is 0.02709185 USD and is down -6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $6,079,876.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nestprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

