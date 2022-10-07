Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $13.70. Neogen shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 75,996 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Neogen Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,100 shares of company stock worth $951,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 345.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,459,000 after buying an additional 3,153,848 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 15.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after buying an additional 580,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2,768.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 518,972 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1,060.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 461,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 422,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 80.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 412,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

