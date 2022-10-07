NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. 176,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,482,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

