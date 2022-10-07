NBT Bank N A NY Sells 8,515 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $54.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

