NBT Bank N A NY Sells 659 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 140,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,186. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

