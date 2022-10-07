NBT Bank N A NY Sells 60 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $416,266,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after acquiring an additional 321,693 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,355,000 after buying an additional 301,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of APD traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.90. 18,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,973. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.45 and its 200-day moving average is $245.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

