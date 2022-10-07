NBT Bank N A NY Sells 442 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

UNP traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $195.07. The company had a trading volume of 39,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day moving average of $226.58. The company has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $194.73 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

