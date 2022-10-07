NBT Bank N A NY Sells 224 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

