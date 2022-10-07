NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $484,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $538,503,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.69. 28,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.14 and its 200 day moving average is $228.63. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

