NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 431 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,013,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,267,000 after purchasing an additional 109,070 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 685,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. 261,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,720,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

