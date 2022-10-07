NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. 66,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,339. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $77.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

