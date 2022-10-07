NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Microchip Technology by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

