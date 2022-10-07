NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.35

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

