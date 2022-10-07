National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
National Vision Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:EYE opened at $34.37 on Friday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.