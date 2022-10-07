National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $34.37 on Friday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

About National Vision

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.