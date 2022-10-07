National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.01

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 9916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,064,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

